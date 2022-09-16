M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Up 2.1%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $28.99. 15,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 463,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

