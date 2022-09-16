Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.94

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 250127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marlin Technology by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.