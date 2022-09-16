Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys Shares of 659 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.