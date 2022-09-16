Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 158,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.