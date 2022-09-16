Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.68. 158,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $86.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
