Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 264,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ingredion by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 169,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 13,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

