Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,690,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $116.35. 38,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

