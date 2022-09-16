Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 624,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,359,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

