Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.21.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 624,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 55.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,359,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
See Also
