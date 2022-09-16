Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 11,050 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,586. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.