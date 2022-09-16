Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VGT traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.13. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,108. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

