Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,666 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWM traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

