Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 10,773 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,837. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

