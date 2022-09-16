Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

