Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.14 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.07. 10,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

