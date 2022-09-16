Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 19,763 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AOS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,690. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.