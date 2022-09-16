Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 13,477 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 156,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

