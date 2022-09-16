Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 5,492 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

