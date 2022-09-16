Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 5,492 shares.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
