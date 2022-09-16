MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 261,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

