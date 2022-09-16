Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mastermind Stock Performance

Shares of MMND remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Mastermind has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.