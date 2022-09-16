Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Matrix Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matrix Service by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 264.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 235.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

