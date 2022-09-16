Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Matrix Service Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.