Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.76

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.76 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 2222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,349.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

