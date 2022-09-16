Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.44

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.44 and last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 50678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.03.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

