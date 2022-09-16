Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $97,414.06 and $64.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00284125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00130904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00050383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

