MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.69

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 21892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

