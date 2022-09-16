McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

