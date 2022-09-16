McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

