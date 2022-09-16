McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

