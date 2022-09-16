McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

