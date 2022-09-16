McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 4,167 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

