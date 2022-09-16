McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $11.76 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 295,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.41. 234,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

