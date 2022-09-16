McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $698,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.