Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.31. 76,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,586. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.34.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

