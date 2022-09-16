MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Boosted by SWM Advisors

SWM Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 0.2% of SWM Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SWM Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MELI traded down $55.83 on Friday, hitting $909.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $872.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,913.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.18 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

