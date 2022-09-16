Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $109.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.