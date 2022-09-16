Metahero Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $5.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000412 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

