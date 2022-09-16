Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.91

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 65766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

