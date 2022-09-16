Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

