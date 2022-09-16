Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
