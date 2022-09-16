Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

