MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 651.1% in August

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 651.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 110,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $3.68.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
