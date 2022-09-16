MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 651.1% in August

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 651.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 110,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $3.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,665 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 903,245 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,788.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 688,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 651,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,423,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 325,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

