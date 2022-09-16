Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $330.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $330.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.38. 31,361,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,780,150. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 102,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 146,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

