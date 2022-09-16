MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $414.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $414.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00007409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,555.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00170166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00282663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00754866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00601865 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00263716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,924 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

