MiniDOGE Price Hits $0.0000 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $185,106.93 and $13,201.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000440 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

