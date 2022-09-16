Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.21 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.