Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 293,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 145,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.