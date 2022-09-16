MixMarvel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 546.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel was first traded on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

