Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is NuWave Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

