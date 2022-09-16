Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,801 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 2.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.49. 97,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

