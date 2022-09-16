Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

