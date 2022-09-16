Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Raised to €62.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Moncler has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

