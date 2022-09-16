Monero Classic Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $24,694.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

