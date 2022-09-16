Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Monro by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

